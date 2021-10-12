Weather Forecast For Rutland

RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.