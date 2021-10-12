Weather Forecast For Rutland
RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
