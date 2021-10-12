Pampa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PAMPA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0