Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Fort Payne
(FORT PAYNE, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fort Payne Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Payne:
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
