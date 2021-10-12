Daily Weather Forecast For Pendleton
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
