Altus Daily Weather Forecast

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



