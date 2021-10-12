Altus Daily Weather Forecast
ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0