Payson Weather Forecast
PAYSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
