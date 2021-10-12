Sunnyside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 31 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
