Daily Weather Forecast For Uvalde
UVALDE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
