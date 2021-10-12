Daily Weather Forecast For Hannibal
HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
