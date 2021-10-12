Morgan City is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MORGAN CITY, LA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Morgan City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morgan City:

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.