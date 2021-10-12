CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 9 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Morgan City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morgan City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cOgZm8600

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Food Truck#Nws
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
203
Followers
491
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy