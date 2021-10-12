Nogales Daily Weather Forecast
NOGALES, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
