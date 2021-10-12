4-Day Weather Forecast For Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



