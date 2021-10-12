4-Day Weather Forecast For Sikeston
SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
