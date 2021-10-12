Weather Forecast For Radford
RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
