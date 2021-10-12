Susanville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
