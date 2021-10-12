Deming Daily Weather Forecast
DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
