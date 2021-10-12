Pikeville Daily Weather Forecast
PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
