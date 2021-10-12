Jump on Aberdeen’s rainy forecast today

(ABERDEEN, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Aberdeen Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aberdeen:

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly cloudy then rain during the day; while rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.