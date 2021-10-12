4-Day Weather Forecast For Easton

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.