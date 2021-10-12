Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
