Online gambling firm 888 Holdings said its revenues improved over the past three months as it was boosted by strong online casino activity.Chief executive Itai Pazner described it as a period of “outstanding strategic progress” after 888 secured a £2.2 billion deal to buy William Hill International last month.The group said total revenues rose by 7% to 229.9 million US dollars (£166.9 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with the same period last year.Gaming revenues were 11% higher over the period, but betting revenues dropped 15% against a strong performance last year.888 said its gaming business was...

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO