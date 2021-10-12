Daily Weather Forecast For Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 53 °F, low 39 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 50 °F, low 36 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.