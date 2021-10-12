Daily Weather Forecast For Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
