4-Day Weather Forecast For Athens

ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



