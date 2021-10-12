4-Day Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
