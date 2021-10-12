4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa
OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
