Daily Weather Forecast For Brookings
BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
