Sheridan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Heavy snow during the day; while light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 19 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light snow and patchy blowing snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
