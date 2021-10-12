Blythe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
