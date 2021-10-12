Weather Forecast For Campbellsville
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
