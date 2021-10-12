Daily Weather Forecast For Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- 9 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
