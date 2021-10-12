Daily Weather Forecast For Batesville
BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
