Daily Weather Forecast For Batesville

BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.