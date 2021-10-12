Daily Weather Forecast For Watertown
WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
