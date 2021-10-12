CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Watertown

Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 9 days ago

WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cOgYgrx00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
84
Followers
499
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy