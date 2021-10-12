Greenwood Daily Weather Forecast
GREENWOOD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
