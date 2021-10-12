4-Day Weather Forecast For Deridder
DERIDDER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
