‘The Voice': Team Blake’s Joy Reunion, Peedy Chavis Go Head-to-Head on Three Dog Night Classic [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 9 days ago
The Joy Reunion and Peedy Chavis took the energy up a notch when they doled out an impressive cover of Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World.” The moment happened on Monday (Oct. 11) during the premiere of the Live Battle Rounds on NBC’s The Voice. Going back in time...

Community Policy