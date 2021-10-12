CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 S&P 500 Dividend Growth Stocks on Sale

By Josh Kohn-Lindquist
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • Kroger is thriving despite competition from Amazon, and is on track to double digital sales by 2023.
  • Nike's digital sales continue to fuel its strong growth.

One time-tested way to improve your odds of outperforming the market is to focus on investing in high-quality businesses with long track records of dividend increases and sustainable payout ratios. A great place to start looking for companies that fit that description is among the Dividend Aristocrats -- companies in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more.

By narrowing your search to this group of stocks, you are essentially fishing in a stocked pond, as these battle-tested companies have already proven themselves consistently profitable and focused on shareholder returns. But one can find similarly strong choices among companies that don't quite qualify as Dividend Aristocrats yet. Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) are well on their way to achieving that lofty status, and their recent 10%-plus drops in share price offer an excellent opportunity for new investors to buy in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXEtf_0cOgYCaH00
Image Source: Getty Images

Kroger

Though some expected Kroger to be relegated to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) shadow following the e-commerce giant's acquisition of Whole Foods and its launch of Amazon Fresh, Kroger has not only survived but developed a thriving digital business of its own.

Kroger was already the second-largest grocery chain in the U.S., and it is rapidly building out its technological capabilities. Its digital sales have more than doubled since 2019, helping fuel two-year identical sales stack growth of 14% in the second quarter. (Many companies this year are offering growth numbers relative to their 2019 figures due to the unusual nature of 2020's business environment.)

Furthermore, Kroger's rewards program seems to be pairing nicely with its burgeoning digital business. Touching on this during the company's Q2 earnings call, CEO Rodney McMullen explained, "As an example, nearly 60% of all items in a digital basket were added through our personalization science, highlighting our ability to make meaningful suggestions that surprise and delight customers." Looking to build on these successful recommendations, the company expects to double its digital sales by 2023.

For the full year, management updated its guidance. It now expects around $3.30 in earnings per share and up to $2 billion in free cash flow. At its current market capitalization of about $30 billion, hitting those targets would have the company trading at just 15 times free cash flow and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12. That's relatively cheap compared to Amazon, which currently trades at over 100 times free cash flow and has a P/E ratio of 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tukdu_0cOgYCaH00
Image Source: Getty Images

Nike

While it has a long history of success driven by its iconic brands, Nike is also in the midst of an operational transformation. It's looking to accelerate its direct-to-consumer business and connect with its customers personally while moving more of its sales online. As a result of these efforts, digital sales led Nike's growth story, up 25% for its fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended Aug 31, compared to overall sales growth of 16%.

Nike's digital sales now provide 21% of its total revenue, a trend that is increasing its margins. Management's longer-term vision is to have digital sales from the Nike brand account for 40% of total sales by 2025.

Regarding Nike's efforts to deepen its customer relationships, CEO John Donahoe said, "Our membership strategy is working as we increasingly use data and analytics to personalize member product offering and experiences. And we're seeing this come to life as repeat buying members grew more than 70% in the quarter." All in all, Nike seems to be moving ahead quite nicely with its long-term transformation plans. As such, its recent share price drop -- which can be attributed to transient supply chain issues -- opens up a buying opportunity for investors.

Dividend Aristocrats in the making?

Metric Kroger Nike

Dividend yield 2.1% 0.8%

Payout ratio 48% 29%

Dividend potential (yield/payout ratio) 4.4% 2.6%

Consecutive years of dividend increases 15 19

While Kroger and Nike each have a ways to go before they could earn the title of Dividend Aristocrat, they certainly seem like solid bets to make it, with reasonable payout ratios of 48% and 29%, respectively. Because they are paying out less than half of their income to shareholders, each company still has plenty of room to continue nudging its payouts upward regularly even as they retain cash that they can use to fuel new growth opportunities.

Overall, Kroger and Nike would make great additions to the portfolios of new investors or dividend growth investors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

Sales growth alone doesn't tell the complete story for this quartet of fast-paced companies. If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Mcmullen
Person
John Donahoe
iknowfirst.com

Industrial Stocks: AI Outperforms S&P 500 by 11.96% with an Accuracy of 94%

The purpose of this Industrial stocks forecast report is to present the results of the live forecast performance evaluation for the Industrial stocks package by the I Know First AI Algorithm. The following results were observed when a signal filter was applied. The evaluation period is June 10th June 2020 to 10th October 2021. The corresponding returns distribution of stock signal filters for this package is shown below:
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $500? 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

After some volatile trading through much of the year, and an especially tumultuous September, many growth-dependent tech stocks have recently enjoyed some recovery momentum. However, there are still some promising tech plays that are trading far below recent highs. With that in mind, investors might want to seize on opportunities...
STOCKS
audacy.com

Stocks end higher, bringing S&P 500 to the cusp of a record

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Wednesday, bringing the S&P 500 to the brink of another record high. The benchmark index climbed 0.4% for its sixth gain in a row. Anthem and Abbott Laboratories helped lead gains among health care stocks after turning in solid quarterly earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%. Netflix fell after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.65%. The price of Bitcoin rose above $66,000 for the first time.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Dividend Aristocrat#Kroger#Amzn#Whole Foods
abc17news.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street, S&P 500 hovers around high

Solid earnings from health care companies helped power broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 within range of an all-time high. The S&P 500 was up 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose slightly. Abbott Laboratories, Biogen and Anthem rose after reporting quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations. Netflix fell after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates. Technology stocks lagged the broader market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.63%. The price of Bitcoin rose to an all-time high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could This Stock Join the Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Club?

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the dominant company in its core markets -- and by a wide margin. But with a $557 billion market cap, does Nvidia have enough growth potential to join the trillion-dollar club? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 11, Fool contributor Danny Vena gives his take on Nvidia's future.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Sleeper Stock Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Arista Networks specializes in software-driven networking for cloud data centers. Industry tailwinds should help Arista capture market share in the years ahead. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) may not be a familiar name to some investors, but chances are you've benefited from its technology. Arista makes modern cloud computing possible, powering the hyperscale data centers operated by tech giants like Microsoft and Facebook, as well as the infrastructure owned by various telco companies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

Smile Direct Club (NASDAQ:SDC) has a very high short interest -- 37% of its public float is sold short. And a lot of bears are shorting Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) as well -- 21% of its float is being shorted. Shorting stocks is a dangerous game to play. Normally when you purchase stock, the money you invest grows as that stock price increases and as the price decreases you start to lose money. If the business fails completely, you can only lose your initial investment.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

DexCom and Microsoft are profitable businesses that are also continuing to grow. Diabetes is a chronic illness that is going to be more prevalent in the future, and DexCom's devices make managing it easier. Microsoft's wide and diverse product mix puts it in good shape to adapt to changing trends...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons You Can Confidently Add This Stock to Your Portfolio

Innovative Industrial Properties provides an indirect entry to the cannabis sector. Its unique business model is helping its revenue and profits grow at a fast rate. Consistent dividend payments make Innovative a safe bet in a volatile market. The ups and downs in the marijuana sector make investors skeptical to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy as the Economy Recovers

AmerisourceBergen's recent acquisition could amplify its growth potential. JPMorgan Chase is likely to profit from interest rate hikes that could be coming sooner than anticipated. Delta Air Lines is coming off a stellar quarter, and its prospects look even better in 2022. One way to tell that the economy is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Earn $1,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 5 Easy Steps

If you want to supplement your Social Security in retirement, dividend-paying stocks are a fantastic option. By investing in companies with a history of rewarding shareholders, you can sit back and enjoy an effortless stream of cash. The S&P 500's current yield is just over 1.3%, but there are plenty...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Things Investors Should Love About Abbott's Q3 Results

Abbott handily topped analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. The company reported strong growth outside of COVID-19 testing. It also increased full-year earnings guidance. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has given investors plenty to like through the years. It's achieved market-leading positions with all of its businesses. The company has increased its dividend payout for 49 consecutive years.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

Meme stocks tend to move more on social media chatter than on fundamentals. The noise surrounding such stocks often obscures their actual value. The Securities & Exchange Commission just debunked virtually all the grand conspiracies surrounding internet chatrooms' favorite meme stocks of early 2021. Its 44-page report found no evidence of collusion or naked shorting. The report concluded that the price surges of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment were more the results of investor euphoria, and less driven by the mother of all short squeezes.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
62K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy