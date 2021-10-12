Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Brownwood

(BROWNWOOD, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brownwood Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownwood:

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.