Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management Launch $1 Billion Partnership
As expected, Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management have launched a $1 billion partnership to invest in songs, recorded music, music IP and royalties, the companies announced Tuesday morning. The news comes amid a flurry of activity by major finance players in the music space, with KKR reportedly in negotiations to buy a $1 billion catalog from Kobalt Capital, Apollo Global Management is investing up to $1 billion in the new music rights firm HarbourView, following blockbuster deals for the catalogs of Bob Dylan (Universal Music Publishing for nearly $400 million), Neil Young (half of his song catalog to Hipgnosis for $100 million) and Stevie Nicks (her song catalog plus other intellectual property to Primary Wave for $100 million) and others.www.sfgate.com
