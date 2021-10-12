CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

By Brett Schafer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • Robinhood is relying on cryptocurrency trading to drive its growth.
  • Skillz is a competitive gaming platform that seems to be struggling to get wide adoption.
  • Opendoor Technologies' iBuying strategy is a flawed business model.

When investing in growth stocks, you typically are looking for a high slugging percentage, meaning that even if quite a few of your picks are duds, the winners more than make up for the losses because of how much they can compound over the long term. With that being said, it is important for everyone to criticize their holdings to try and trim any weeds.

Three popular growth stocks in which investors may want to rethink their positions are Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUW1h_0cOgX8Ap00
Image source: Getty Images.

Robinhood

Robinhood is an investing/trading app popular with younger people, and it has grown like a weed since the start of the pandemic. In the quarter that ended in June, Robinhood grew monthly active users (MAUs) 109% to 21.9 million, and assets under custody (AUC) increased 205% to $102 billion. This growth translated to revenue growing 131% year-over-year in the quarter to $565 million.

Sounds great, right? Well, if you look a bit deeper into the report, you can see that this growth is likely not sustainable. Robinhood makes money by selling its users' trades, so the more people trade stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies, the more money it makes. In Q2, options trading revenue increased 48% to $165 million, while stock trading revenue actually decreased 26% to $52 million. The majority of Robinhood's growth in Q2 came from cryptocurrency transactions, growing from a tiny $5 million last year to $233 million in this period. That doesn't seem very sustainable because 62% of Robinhood's Q2 cryptocurrency revenue came from Dogecoin, which was created as a joke and relies solely on trading volume to have any sort of "value."

Robinhood even mentioned this in its earnings report, saying that its revenue relies on the retail trading sentiment around stocks and cryptocurrencies, which is not predictable and should not be expected to continue, even into the third quarter.

With a market cap of $36 billion, only $1.67 billion in trailing-12-month sales in ideal market conditions, and a long history of net losses, it is hard to see why anyone would buy Robinhood stock right now.

Skillz

Skillz is a mobile gaming platform focused on competitive esports with games like solitaire, bingo, pool, and many others. It tries to foster a competitive atmosphere where people can bet and win real money by going head-to-head with others on these mobile games. The problem is, so far it seems to be struggling to get mass adoption with its products.

For 2021, the company is guiding for $389 million in revenue, which would be 69% growth from 2020. That looks good on its face, but investors should remember that some of this is growth from acquisitions and that revenue growth has slowed substantially in recent quarters, from 95% year-over-year in Q4 2020 to only 52% in Q2 2021. This slowdown in growth is likely a big reason Skillz stock is down 55% year to date.

Investors may also be looking at app store rankings, where Skillz is clearly struggling. On the Apple App Store, the Skillz app only has 261 ratings, even though it compares itself to top mobile games like Candy Crush, which has over 2.2 million ratings on the App Store. Yes, Candy Crush has been around a lot longer than Skillz, and Skillz still could grow into a dominant player in the mobile gaming market, but this discrepancy in popularity is a huge cause for concern.

With a market cap of $3.5 billion and a short history of heavy share dilution, Skillz stock is pricing in a lot of growth that may evaporate in coming quarters. If Skillz can maintain a high level of revenue growth over the next few years, then your investment will likely do fine from these levels. Vut with so much revenue growth needed for the valuation to make sense, and a history of losses like the $65 million in cash the company has burned through the first six months of this year, Skillz is an incredibly risky investment right now.

Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor is an iBuying platform, which means it buys homes from people and then resells them to others, hopefully making a profit from the spread in purchase prices. In the second quarter, Opendoor's revenue grew to $1.2 billion, up 59% from Q1 (not year-over-year), driven by a 41% increase in homes sold to 3,481. (The company paused operations during the pandemic so a year-over-year comparison doesn't make sense.) With low gross margins of 13.4%, Opendoor's gross profit was only $159 million in Q2.

While these numbers might look OK, there was a metric in the Q2 report that highlights Opendoor's flawed business model: real estate inventory.

Buying homes is expensive. Last quarter, Opendoor bought 8,494 homes, bringing its inventory balance to an estimated $2.7 billion, up 224% from Q1. The problem with this is that, in order to grow into its valuation, Opendoor will likely need to increase the pace at which it buys homes, which will require a lot more capital.

With negative net income, only $1.5 billion in cash, and a negligible $159 million in gross profit in Q2, Opendoor is going to struggle to increase the pace at which it buys homes from its existing operations and balance sheet. That means it will likely need to take on debt or sell stock to grow, which would hurt its earnings per share over the long term.

Plus, looking at its margins, Opendoor stock trades at an egregious valuation. With a market cap of $11.62 billion and only $330 million in trailing-12-month gross profit, Opendoor is going to have to greatly increase the number of homes it sells to make this valuation work. But remember, if Opendoor wants to grow its home sales, it needs to buy a lot more, which it can't do without raising funds from third parties. This is not a recipe for building long-term shareholder value and is why investors should stay away from Opendoor right now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

Sales growth alone doesn't tell the complete story for this quartet of fast-paced companies. If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Options Trading#Real Estate#Opendoor Technologies#Sklz#Auc
The Motley Fool

Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

Smile Direct Club (NASDAQ:SDC) has a very high short interest -- 37% of its public float is sold short. And a lot of bears are shorting Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) as well -- 21% of its float is being shorted. Shorting stocks is a dangerous game to play. Normally when you purchase stock, the money you invest grows as that stock price increases and as the price decreases you start to lose money. If the business fails completely, you can only lose your initial investment.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could This Stock Join the Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Club?

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the dominant company in its core markets -- and by a wide margin. But with a $557 billion market cap, does Nvidia have enough growth potential to join the trillion-dollar club? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 11, Fool contributor Danny Vena gives his take on Nvidia's future.
STOCKS
TheStreet

When Professional Traders Sell, You Might Want to Buy

You might be surprised at who panic-sells the most during market downturns. "Everybody claims to want to 'buy low and sell high,'" Paul Price wrote recently on Real Money. "Few people, including professionals who should know better, have the temperament to actually do so." Price noted that “The esteemed research...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

1 Sleeper Stock Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Arista Networks specializes in software-driven networking for cloud data centers. Industry tailwinds should help Arista capture market share in the years ahead. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) may not be a familiar name to some investors, but chances are you've benefited from its technology. Arista makes modern cloud computing possible, powering the hyperscale data centers operated by tech giants like Microsoft and Facebook, as well as the infrastructure owned by various telco companies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

DexCom and Microsoft are profitable businesses that are also continuing to grow. Diabetes is a chronic illness that is going to be more prevalent in the future, and DexCom's devices make managing it easier. Microsoft's wide and diverse product mix puts it in good shape to adapt to changing trends...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons You Can Confidently Add This Stock to Your Portfolio

Innovative Industrial Properties provides an indirect entry to the cannabis sector. Its unique business model is helping its revenue and profits grow at a fast rate. Consistent dividend payments make Innovative a safe bet in a volatile market. The ups and downs in the marijuana sector make investors skeptical to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy as the Economy Recovers

AmerisourceBergen's recent acquisition could amplify its growth potential. JPMorgan Chase is likely to profit from interest rate hikes that could be coming sooner than anticipated. Delta Air Lines is coming off a stellar quarter, and its prospects look even better in 2022. One way to tell that the economy is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Stock market crashes and corrections are a regular occurrence. Dividend stocks are often a smart haven for long-term investors to consider if the market turns decisively lower. Although it's not something investors enjoy hearing, the truth is that stock market crashes and corrections happen often. Since the beginning of 1950,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Teladoc’s revenue and patient visits climbed in the most recent quarter. The company’s expansion in chronic care should help drive growth. The global telemedicine market is forecast to reach more than $431 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research. Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

Meme stocks tend to move more on social media chatter than on fundamentals. The noise surrounding such stocks often obscures their actual value. The Securities & Exchange Commission just debunked virtually all the grand conspiracies surrounding internet chatrooms' favorite meme stocks of early 2021. Its 44-page report found no evidence of collusion or naked shorting. The report concluded that the price surges of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment were more the results of investor euphoria, and less driven by the mother of all short squeezes.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Reopening Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

Disney has been seeing a strong recovery at its theme parks. Airbnb is ready for an expected rebound in travel. Both companies still have a while to go before they fully recover from pandemic disruptions. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic led governments worldwide to take unprecedented actions in their...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
62K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy