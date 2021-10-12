UPDATE: ‘Scattered outages’ leave hundreds without power in Utah into Tuesday afternoon

(ABC4) – Throughout Tuesday, Rocky Mountain Power crews have been working to restore power for thousands across Utah after wintry weather moved through the state. At one point, over 13,000 customers were without power in Utah. As of 1:15 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 168 outages affecting over 2,100 customers. This stretches from northern Utah, where 1,800 are without power down to the Cedar City area where a handful are without power.