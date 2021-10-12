Sonora Daily Weather Forecast

SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.