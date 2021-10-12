Louisville businesswoman, entrepreneur announces bid for mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Businesswoman and entrepreneur Carla Dearing announced Tuesday that she is launching her campaign for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Louisville. In her campaign announcement, Dearing said her goal is to build a Louisville that "works for everyone." Her focuses include increasing public safety, investing in lower-income neighborhoods and creating more opportunities for artists and entrepreneurs.www.whas11.com
