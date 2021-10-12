CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday rain in Gainesville: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Gainesville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gainesville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cOgX4dv00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

