40 Years Ago: U2 Avoid Break Up and Release ‘October’

James Hetfield may be one of the most iconic frontmen in rock, but in Metallica’s early days the band actually tried to recruit a different singer. “A lot of [Metallica’s] early memories were celebrated with a band called Armored Saint, who were a fellow L.A. band back in the early ‘80s when we were getting started,” Hetfield explained during his “Road Dog Brothers” segment on the Mandatory Metallica channel on SiriusXM. “Obviously [Armored Saint’s] John Bush was a singer we got to know really well, and really, really tried to get him into the band as a singer.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO