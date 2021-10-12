CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Years Ago: U2 Avoid Break Up and Release ‘October’

By Bryan Wawzenek
 9 days ago
U2’s second album almost didn’t happen – for a couple of reasons. One of them was because U2 nearly broke up. As good Irish lads, Bono, the Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. had all been raised in the Catholic Church. As young rock stars they had been drawn into a religious group called the Shalom Fellowship, which resulted in all three members questioning the balance between Christianity and rock ’n’ roll in their lives. U2 manager Paul McGuinness prevented Bono and the Edge from leaving the band.

