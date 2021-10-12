CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When judging Big Ten basketball, look beyond national championships

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten hasn’t won a national championship in men’s basketball since 2000. But does that define the strength of the conference?. "It’s discouraging," said Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, whose Spartans beat Florida for the title in Indianapolis in 2000. "But my definition of success is what we do on a nightly basis. I don’t think there’s anyone who wants to face a Big Ten team. That’s my point of reference."

Five Big Ten teams were picked as top 25 teams by Associated Press voters this week. And Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz said there should have been a sixth. "I think you could have made a strong case, and I would have had six, Indiana," Katz said. "They’re in my Power 36, would have been in my top 25 and I think the Hoosiers deserve to be in the preseason poll. I think you’re going to see consistently five, maybe six, who knows maybe seven teams from the Big Ten in the top 25 the entire season."
