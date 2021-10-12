When judging Big Ten basketball, look beyond national championships
The Big Ten hasn’t won a national championship in men’s basketball since 2000. But does that define the strength of the conference?. "It’s discouraging," said Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, whose Spartans beat Florida for the title in Indianapolis in 2000. "But my definition of success is what we do on a nightly basis. I don’t think there’s anyone who wants to face a Big Ten team. That’s my point of reference."www.foxsports.com
