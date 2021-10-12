Vernal Daily Weather Forecast
VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 45 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
