Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 12

By Pat Spadafore
 9 days ago
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 12. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III. Please check back for schedule and scoreboard updates. Boys Soccer. Alexandria def. Gouverneur 4-2 Game Details. Utica Proctor...

Related
informnny.com

NYSPHSAA Section III launches digital ticketing for upcoming sporting events

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Section III of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is preparing for its post-season fall competitions. This year will look a little different for fans attending Section III Athletics events. NYSPHSAA and HomeTown Ticketing are launching digital ticketing for semifinals, finals and regional competitions.
EDUCATION
Columbus Dispatch

Columbus-area boys high school sports notebook, Oct. 12

•With a 40-22 win over Columbus South on Oct. 9, the Eastmoor Academy football team moved to 3-0 in the City League-South Division. The Warriors are 4-3 overall and remain on track for a playoff berth in Division III, Region 11. They play Walnut Ridge on Oct. 15 and then take on Africentric, which is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the league, in their regular-season finale Oct. 21 at home.
COLUMBUS, OH
chronicle-express.com

High School Sports Roundup

Whitman/Bloomfield beat Midlakes by an extra point, putting the Wildcat-Bombers at 3-2 this season. Midlakes was 1-5. The Scottish Mustangs won over the Indians in a Monday matchup that had been rescheduled from Saturday due to quarantine procedures within the team. QB Carter Earl went 11/19, throwing for 176 yards and a touchdown and getting picked off once. Earl also had seven carries for 17 yards and two more trips across the goal line. It was another busy day for Nick Slavick. On offense, Slavick had nine carries and two receptions for a total 138 yards and a TD, while on the the other side of the field, he racked up 11 tackles, two sacks and an interception. John Bell and Hunter Sheehan both got eight tackles and an interception, with Bell returning it for six points. Other Mustang highlights included five catches for Wyatt Walters, six tackles and a sack for Gabe Hopkins and three tackles and a pick for Anthony Druker. The win put the Mustangs' record at 3-2 for the fall with two matches left. The Indians were still winless at 0-6.
HIGH SCHOOL
Holland Sentinel

High school football scoreboard: Saugatuck tops Galesburg

The Saugatuck high school football team defeated Galesburg 33-6 in a commanding win to move the team to 5-3 on the season. Ben Drew led the team with two rushing scores, Benny Diaz added a rushing score of his own and John Hatgerink also had a rushing score. Matt Hartgerink had a receiving score on a pass from Brogan Kelley as well.
SAUGATUCK, MI
CNY athlete spotlight: Corcoran football player Diore Danzy (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Corcoran football coach Tyrone Fisher uncovered the most amazing stat about Diore Danzy almost by accident. It happened two years ago when Fisher was reviewing Danzy’s personal information after the season. Fisher noted Danzy’s November birthday, did some quick math and was jarred by the fact that Danzy had played his whole sophomore year for the Cougars as a mere 14-year-old.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris will visit Ole Miss

Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris is beginning the process of finding his next school, and he’s starting in the SEC. Harris will take an official visit to Mississippi this weekend, he posted on his Instagram story Monday night. Harris has fielded multiple Power-Five offers since he...
SYRACUSE, NY
