Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 12

Whitman/Bloomfield beat Midlakes by an extra point, putting the Wildcat-Bombers at 3-2 this season. Midlakes was 1-5. The Scottish Mustangs won over the Indians in a Monday matchup that had been rescheduled from Saturday due to quarantine procedures within the team. QB Carter Earl went 11/19, throwing for 176 yards and a touchdown and getting picked off once. Earl also had seven carries for 17 yards and two more trips across the goal line. It was another busy day for Nick Slavick. On offense, Slavick had nine carries and two receptions for a total 138 yards and a TD, while on the the other side of the field, he racked up 11 tackles, two sacks and an interception. John Bell and Hunter Sheehan both got eight tackles and an interception, with Bell returning it for six points. Other Mustang highlights included five catches for Wyatt Walters, six tackles and a sack for Gabe Hopkins and three tackles and a pick for Anthony Druker. The win put the Mustangs' record at 3-2 for the fall with two matches left. The Indians were still winless at 0-6.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 DAYS AGO