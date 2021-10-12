CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

Another cloudy day in Marshfield — make the most of it with these activities

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 9 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marshfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cOgWbF400

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshfield, WI
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
106
Followers
519
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy