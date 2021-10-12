SL4 underwater subsea LiDAR system

If you are interested in learning about machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) you may be interested in a new free online course by the team over at the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Providing the fundamentals of ML and AI and allowing you to learn how to train your own machine learning models using free online tools. “By the end of this free online course, you will have an appreciation for what goes into ML and AI systems — and why you should think carefully about what comes out.”

