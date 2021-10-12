CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SL4 underwater subsea LiDAR system

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

3D at Depth has unveiled their latest generation of underwater subsea LiDAR technology capable of high-speed scanning and equipped with remote diagnostics. The new SL4 underwater LiDAR system features new panel until technology that doesn’t reduce the data quality but improves on the data volume that can be collected. All of which can be conducted remotely with planning and integration into the customer’s vessel communications system and remote training using our online training solution says 3D at Depth.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

