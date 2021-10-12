CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Crossroads audit results released

By Alexa Massey
thecharlottegazette.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being presented with the findings of Phase 1 of the Crossroads Community Services Board (CCSB) forensic audit, the CCSB Board of Directors has approved to move forward with Phase 1(b) of the investigation. During the Tuesday, Sept. 28, CCSB board meeting, directors were given a presentation regarding the completed...

www.thecharlottegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Daviess County Financial Statement Audit Released

The audit of the Daviess County Financial Statements was released by the State Auditors office and it contains a few findings and recommendations. For the 2020-001 Prosecuting Attorney Internal Controls – The Prosecuting Attorney’s office should implement internal controls to ensure the timely collection of restitution payments and disbursement of...
Juneau Empire

City clerk releases unofficial election results

As Juneauties review the first batch of preliminary, unofficial election results, one thing is for sure— Beth Weldon will preside as mayor of the capital city. Weldon ran unopposed during the City and Borough of Juneau’s municipal election cycle, gliding toward a second term during an election season that included fierce competition for two open city Assembly seats and three open positions on the Juneau School District Board of Education.
themissouritimes.com

Auditor Galloway releases audit of 6th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of the 6th Judicial Circuit in Platte County. The Court received an overall rating of “fair.”. The audit found the Circuit Clerk’s bank account contained more than $24,000 in unidentified funds, and that those funds have been in the account for more than 20 years. Under state law, such unclaimed property is deemed abandoned and should be turned over to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property section. The audit also found that billing and receipting procedures under the Court’s jurisdiction need improvement.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kinyradio.com

First batch of Juneau election results released

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The first wave of preliminary results for the 2021 Juneau municipal election were released Friday night by the city clerk office from the Anchorage Election Center. According to the unofficial results, Barbara Blake leads the Assembly District 1 race with 2516 votes. She is followed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditing#Crossroads#Auction#Ccsb Board#Barrett Pc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Oregon City News

Clackamas County commission to hold conflict resolution meeting

Board plans facilitated session to strengthen cooperation amid 'brewing conflict' among elected officialsClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday decided to schedule a one-hour meeting to strengthen cooperation amongst board members amid increasingly heated policy disputes. Commissioner Sonya Fischer first proposed the meeting as a "retreat" where the board would participate in facilitated team-building workshops to help the group "function more effectively" in terms of communication, synergy and conflict resolution. "We have a tremendous opportunity to align on where our shared priorities are," Fischer said. "We need to be ready and functioning at our fullest potential. And I think that leaning in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Elections Division Reports Printing Error Has Led To Voter Barcode Being On Wrong Envelope For 0.08% Returned Ballots

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Elections Division is urging people who are using a mail-in ballot to report if they see any errors. This comes after the Elections Division discovered that a “vendor calibration issue” led to the barcode, which tracks a voter’s ballot and verifies that they voted in an election, being printed on the secrecy envelope instead of the declaration envelope for some voters. So far, the issue has only been found in 30 of 36,000 returned ballots, or 0.08% of returned ballots, as of around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Allegheny County officials...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp Stepping Down

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp announced Monday she will step down by the end of the year. Kopp, a Democrat, has been treasurer since 2002. She has been re-elected by the General Assembly to five four-year terms. The treasurer holds one of three seats on the state’s powerful Board of Public Works, which oversees a large portion of state procurement contracts. The other two board members are the governor and comptroller. As treasurer, Kopp has served as the state’s chief representative dealing with bond rating agencies and banking firms, responsible for receiving, depositing, investing, and distributing state funds. The treasurer also leads several key state boards and financial planning committees, including the Maryland State Retirement and Pension Systems. State law requires the General Assembly’s Senate president and House speaker to appoint a committee to review candidates for the opening when Kopp steps down. That process will begin in the coming weeks. Before Kopp became treasurer, she represented the Bethesda area in the House of Delegates for 27 years. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Audit: County’s overtime costs exceed $110 million in 2020-21

Multiple agencies pushed Riverside County's overall overtime expenses above $100 million in the previous fiscal year, with the sheriff's department leading the pack, according to a report that the Board of Supervisors will review tomorrow. The Office of the Auditor-Controller just completed its 2020-21 fiscal year "Full Transparency Countywide Overtime Monitoring" assessment and, according to The post Audit: County’s overtime costs exceed $110 million in 2020-21 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thecharlottegazette.com

COVID pill authorization sought

The health district and local hospitals are seeing some very encouraging numbers surrounding COVID-19 cases just as the news comes that an antiviral pill for the treatment of COVID could be nearing emergency use authorization. Coronavirus data trends were looking up this week in the Piedmont Health District. According to...
thecharlottegazette.com

Solar company faces lawsuit

SolUnesco, a Reston Virginia solar development company looking to construct one of the nation’s most extensive solar facilities in Charlotte County, is at the center of a lawsuit filed just weeks ago. John Janson, a South Hill attorney, filed the lawsuit in Charlotte County Circuit Court on Sept. 28 on...
myeasternshoremd.com

Dolgos appointed to Crossroads board

CENTREVILLE — Crossroads Community Inc. announces the appointment of its newest board member Lt. John Dolgos. Dolgos recently retired from the Chestertown Police Department after 30 years of service. “This is the first time we have had a board member from law enforcement,” said Executive Director John Plaskon, who said...
CHESTERTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy