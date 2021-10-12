CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Sequim

Sequim News Alert
 9 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Sequim, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sequim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cOgWE8T00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

