CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

France's $35B innovation plan includes nuclear reactor funds

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K86TJ_0cOgW72d00

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 5-year, 30 billion-euro ($35 billion) investment plan for developing innovative technology and industrial activity, including building small nuclear reactors, electric cars and greener airplanes.

The goal of the state-funded France 2030 plan is to boost France's economic growth over the next decade amid growing global competition with China and the United States, Macron said. The money will start being spent next year, he said.

“If us, Europeans, and especially us, the French, want to be able to choose our future, it is key that we win... the battle for independence and better living conditions,” Macron said.

The plan includes 8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to develop energy technology that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Macron said the funding would finance the building of small, modular nuclear reactors in France, which relies on nuclear power for 70% of its electricity.

European Union leaders agreed two years that nuclear energy could be part of the 27-nation bloc’s commitment to making its economy carbon-neutral by 2050, giving member countries the option of using it in their national energy mixes.

The issue led to heated debates within the EU, however, with Germany and some other countries arguing that nuclear power should not be included in plans to finance greener energy because it requires mining and long-term storage of radioactive waste.

In his announcement Tuesday, Macron also vowed to make France by 2030 “the leader of green hydrogen” power, a form of energy which does not emit carbon dioxide and can be used in industries such as steel and chemical manufacturing that currently rely on fossil fuels.

The plan calls for 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) to be used to develop about 2 million electric and hybrid cars by the end of the decade.

In addition, France will “massively invest” in building its first “low-carbon plane” by 2030, a project likely to involve European cooperation, Macron stressed. He did not give details about which technology would be used. The plan also provides money to develop by 2026 a reusable launch system to propel spacecrafts.

France's strategy is intended to support innovative technology in other sectors, including food production, the film industry and medicine.

Macron presented the plan as the continuation of policies his government implemented in the past four years to reduce business taxes and encourage hiring and investment.

The 43-year-old centrist president has not yet announced if he will run for reelection next year, but he is expected to do so. Macron was elected in 2017 on a pro-European, pro-business platform.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advanced reactors could bring next nuclear era, report finds

As Wyoming continues to carve out a niche in the next-generation nuclear industry, researchers are following along. Already, some have begun to envision the advanced reactor proposed for one of the state’s four retiring coal plants as a possible building block of decarbonization. The vast nuclear facilities already operating in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans

The United Kingdom announced plans Tuesday to stop installing home heating that uses fossil fuels by 2035 as the government hosted a meeting aimed at attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment for green projects in Britain.Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Global Investment Summit in London that private-sector investment and consumer pressure were key to slashing carbon emissions and controlling climate change.“I can deploy billions,” Johnson told a room full of CEOs and other business leaders. “But you in this room, you can deploy trillions.”“The market is going green,” he added.Among pledges from the one-day meeting at London’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalconstructionreview.com

EDF offers to build six nuclear reactors for Polish government

French utility EDF, which opened an office in Warsaw in July as part of a campaign to sell reactors to Poland’s nascent nuclear industry, has now made a preliminary offer to build up to six of its EPR designs. The pressurised-water reactors would each produce 1,650MW of electricity, making them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Power#European Union#French#Europeans#Eu
world-nuclear-news.org

France makes nuclear offer to Poland

France's EDF has made an offer to the Polish government to build as many as six EPR units. A project of that size would decarbonise 40% of the country's electricity and avoid up to 55 million tons of CO2 per year, EDF said. The "non-binding preliminary offer" represents a range of options for Poland. It details the engineering, procurement and construction that would be needed for four to six EPR units, at either two or three sites. The EPR units would produce 1650 MWe each.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

France unveils nuclear power overhaul with an eye on China

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a shift to small modular nuclear reactors on Tuesday as he unveiled his €30 billion, five-year strategy to bolster France's high-tech sectors, building on the country's history as a pioneer of nuclear energy. Analysts hail the technology as highly promising, especially in the face of Chinese competition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
world-nuclear-news.org

Macron: Nuclear 'absolutely key' to France's future

Nuclear power was at the heart of French President Emmanuel Macron's France 2030 plan for re-industrialisation, announced yesterday. The plan includes a programme to demonstrate small reactor technology and mass production of hydrogen using nuclear electricity in this decade. Emmanuel Macron sets out his France 2030 vision at the Elysee...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Nuclear plants insulate France from the energy crisis. Now Macron is doubling down on them in a $35 billion moonshot plan

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Six months before Emmanuel Macron faces a tough election for a second five-year term as president, the French leader unveiled a €30 billion ($35 billion) investment to ramp up tech innovation and heavy industry—in a clear attempt to win over his conservative skeptics and to position France as a major player in the global economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Macron's 30 Billion Euro 'France 2030' Investment Plan

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment roadmap dubbed "France 2030", aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. Here are some of the key measures he announced:. NUCLEAR AND HYDROGEN. Macron said France would invest 8 billion euros in decarbonising...
ECONOMY
thefishsite.com

UK's Seafood Innovation Fund opens for aquaculture innovators

The SIF is a research and development fund that supports projects, ideas and technologies that aim to disrupt the seafood and aquaculture sector. The SIF opened its third funding round last week and is seeking proposals on how to address challenges in aquaculture and the seafood supply chain. SIF will be accepting submissions until 7 January 2022.
INDUSTRY
nationalgeographic.com

France’s most famous pilgrimage site plans a new tourism future

Second in popularity to Rome for Catholics, Lourdes is taking lessons from the pandemic to broaden its offerings. For the first time in its history, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes—one of the world’s most important Catholic pilgrimage sites—was forced to close to the 20,000 souls who flock there every day.
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

429K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy